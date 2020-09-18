IPL 2020: Virat Kohli & AB De Villiers must play as many balls possible for RCB, says Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : BCCI File photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (left) with AB de Villiers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hunt for maiden title triumph will enter 13th year with the Indian Premier League 2020 season kicking off on Saturday. A team often filled with batting greats like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers often came a cropper due to its lack of bowling strength. And the trend might continue this season as well, says legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

While discussing the possible RCB line-up on YouTube channel Sports Tak, the 71-year-old Little Master felt if the franchise’s batting click, then 180-200 runs could be scored with ease. However, Gavaskar wondered if RCB have the bowling line-up — consisting of Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal among others — to defend any target.

“RCB Should score 180-200 runs in every match given their batting strength; they can win more matches that way. They are good at chasing but can they defend a big target? That’s a big question,” he said.

Gavaskar further opined that if he was the RCB captain he would like to see skipper Kohli and South African bat up the order, if needed Kohli should open the innings with Aaron Finch. However, the 1983 World Cup winner refused to play down the importance of Parthiv Patel up the order as he scored consistently at the position.

“If I was RCB captain, I would ask Virat Kohli to open with Aaron Finch and send AB de Villiers at no. 3. If Virat and De Villiers play 17-18 overs, 180 runs are more or less a certainty. Another alternative could be to open with Finch and Parthiv Patel, who consistently opened last season. Then Virat and ABD will come at No. 3 and four respectively. This could be decided based on the opponents you are facing. This line-up will allow K Padikkal or Shivam Dube to bat at no. 5,” he said.

Gavaskar also suggested that all-rounder Dube can be the utility player for Kohli & side and if backed could turn out to be an x-factor for the side.

Gavaskar’s ideal XI: Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

