Sunil Gavaskar speaks on Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of Asia Cup: 'It is just a question...' Jasprit Bumrah has been carefully managed, keeping in mind the crucial tournaments and series coming up. Bumrah has been named in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 as India build for their title defence of the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar spoke on the much-talked-about workload management of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Bumrah's workload has been carefully managed in the recent times, keeping in mind the crucial tournaments coming ahead.

The ace pacer has been named in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite having played three matches in the five-match Test series against England that concluded early August.

With India eyeing a title defence in the T20 World Cup 2026, they look at the Asia Cup as a key preparatory tournament for the global showpiece next year in February. Bumrah was a vital cog for India in their T20 World Cup win and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Former India captain Gavaskar spoke on Bumrah's workload. "In this Asia Cup, it is just a question of bowling four overs and that too it is not four overs at a stretch. So I don't think there will be any problem for him to play this tournament," Gavaskar told a group of mediapersons during an interaction.

"I mean, there will be no workload problem for him because he has to bowl only four overs, and there can be no problem."

Gavaskar speaks on Samson vs Jitesh debate for Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the former India captain Gavaskar also gave his views on the wicketkeeper selection dilemma for the Asia Cup 2025. "If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves," Gavaskar told a select group of mediapersons during an interaction ahead of the tournament starting September 9 in the UAE.

"Yes, I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher.

"And Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL, where he's played exceedingly well. So yes, I think it's a pleasant headache for the tour selection committee," he added.