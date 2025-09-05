Sunil Gavaskar speaks on 'good headache' for Indian team in Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma race for Asia Cup India have two wicket-keeper batters in their squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and would likely have to make a choice between them. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar have his views on who might get the nod.

New Delhi:

Sunil Gavaskar feels that it is a good headache to have the likes of Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, as India would need to make a choice between them in the continental showpiece that gets underway on September 9.

Samson has been India's opener in the past few T20I series and has slammed three centuries in five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa. However, he has blown hot and cold and has not much to show for other than these three tons, all of which came last year.

With Shubman Gill back in the squad and that too as a vice-captain, he is certain to play with Abhishek Sharma seemingly locked in as a No.1 opener. While announcing India's squad for the event, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Samson and Gill are "two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma", and a call will be taken in Dubai.

Gill looks likely to return to his top spot, and Samson might slot in at No.3, which makes playing Jitesh less likely. Meanwhile, Gavaskar feels Samson should be in the Playing XI and conceded that having him and Jitesh is a good headache.

"If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves," Gavaskar told a select group of mediapersons during an interaction ahead of the tournament starting September 9 in the UAE.

"Yes, I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher.

"And Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL, where he's played exceedingly well. So yes, I think it's a pleasant headache for the tour selection committee," he added.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar stated that Samson might get the nod ahead of Jitesh. "But my feeling is that maybe Samson will probably get the nod ahead of Jitesh for at least the first couple of games. And then, depending on what his form is for the rest of the tournament. But this is what I think will happen," said the former Indian skipper.