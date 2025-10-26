Sunil Gavaskar slams star India pacer's critics after latter's brilliant performance against Australia Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and defended star pacer Harshit Rana after his four-wicket haul against Australia in the third and final ODI of the ongoing white ball series.

Sydney:

Team India registered a brilliant win against Australia in the third ODI of the ongoing white-ball series. The two sides took on each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 26, and after losing the first two ODIs of the series, India had to win the third game in order to avoid being clean-swept.

Throughout the game, there were several performances from the game that stood out, from the century of Rohit Sharma to the partnership between Rohit and Kohli; one performance that went unnoticed was the stellar spell of Harshit Rana.

Bowling 8.4 overs, Harshit Rana conceded 39 runs and took four wickets. Speaking on his performance, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and slammed Rana’s critics who had been calling him out in recent weeks.

"I am so happy to see Harshit Rana getting those four wickets because he has been under fire. That is a little bit hard to understand because at the end of the day, this is our team. And by all means, criticize after but not before. Because by criticizing anybody before, any player, you are actually demoralizing that player,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar continued to defend Rana

Furthermore, Gavaskar opined that people should wait for the series to be over before making their comments on a player’s performance, and if a player is selected, he should be backed fully.

"Once the series is over, you can by all means ask why he was picked because then you also have the benefit of hindsight. But once the team is selected, we should all absolutely 100% back the team and want it to win. Because at the end of the day, it is our team, it is India's team,” he added.