Sunil Gavaskar slams England's batting attack after subpar showing in Ashes 2025-26 Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and talked about the holes in England's batting attack in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. He also talked about how England were quick to jump onto India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

New Delhi:

Australia and England take on each other in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. The two sides locked horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground from December 4, and the day ended with England on a score of 211/3, putting in a good and improved showing with the bat.

It is worth noting that England has already lost the Ashes, as Australia registered wins in the first three Tests of the series, with the visitors winning the fourth Test. Speaking of their performance with the bat in the series so far, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and slammed England for mocking India during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but now they are going through a similar phase.

“All those English players who mocked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar when they opted to bat on and get to their centuries and not accept the offer to go off the field will have realised that Test match centuries don’t come every day. Those who derided and mocked them then for batting on are finding in Australia that their bats have only edges or holes in the middle,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“Both the Indian batters had battled their way to their individual 80s and frustrated the bowlers and with another Test to go, were doing the tactical thing in keeping the fielders in the sun for some more time and were perfectly entitled to do so. Cricket is a great leveller and anybody who shows arrogance as different from confidence gets to learn that very quickly,” he added.

England hope for more of the same on day 2

It is worth noting that England looked good with the bat on day 1 of the fifth Test. Joe Root and Harry Brook were the standout performers for the visitors. Root ended the day unbeaten on a score of 72 runs, whereas Brook scored 78* runs. The two stars will hope for more of the same on day 2 of the clash as they would look to complete their centuries.