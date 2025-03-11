Sunil Gavaskar puts end to venue advantage debate after India lift Champions Trophy 2025 Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and ended the venue advantage debate for team India after they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

It was the Indian team who emerged victorious and won the Champions Trophy 2025. The side defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament and clinched their third Champions Trophy title. Over the course of the competition, many had come forward and talked about the Men in Blue have an advantage in the tournament due to them playing at the same venue.

Many opined that the Men in Blue have a huge advantage due to the same, but former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did not agree with the same. The former opener took centre stage and defended the Indian team, citing the example of how England did not win any trophies before 2019, despite hosting tournaments.

"Yes, there will be the carpers who talked about the advantage India had playing only at one venue and not having to travel between matches. However, that was decided by the ICC much before the tournament started, and any negative comment about that should have happened before the tournament's first ball was bowled. And if ‘home advantage' is the reason India won, then how come England, from where most of the whingers were, did not win ICC trophies till 2019 despite hosting it about half a dozen times earlier?" Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Furthermore, Gavaskar went on to add that the Indian team won the tournament simply because they had a well-balanced side that performed exceptionally well throughout the course of the Champions Trophy 2025. "India won simply because it had a well-balanced team, and at different times in the tournament, different players played a game-changing role in the team's win. Above all, there was the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, who, in winning two ICC titles as captain, has joined the incomparable MS Dhoni in winning multiple titles as skipper of the Indian cricket team. Rohit also squashed rumours about his impending retirement, saying he has not decided to retire from the format," he added.