Sunil Gavaskar proposes football-like divisions to maintain cricket records, questions T20I statistics

New Delhi:

Sunil Gavaskar has urged cricket authorities to reconsider how records are classified across international and domestic competitions. The former cricketer suggested a division-based system that could distinguish performances according to the level of opposition. The former India captain believes the disparity between teams in T20 internationals raises questions about comparing statistics achieved in vastly different contests. He has also called for similar scrutiny of Ranji Trophy records, particularly those compiled in the Plate Group.

Notably, Gavaskar's comments followed Mongolia were dismissed for 13 runs while chasing 193 against Thailand in the men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A. Following which, Gavaskar questioned whether such matches should carry the same statistical weight as contests involving established international sides.

“That, of course, is not the lowest score in this format. That dubious record belongs to Ivory Coast, who were bowled out for just 7 runs against Nigeria. Mongolia in 2024 had got only 10 runs against Singapore in another T20 international,” Gavaskar wrote in his column on Mid-Day.

The batting great acknowledged that these fixtures qualify as internationals because the teams represent their respective countries. However, he argued that official recognition alone may not adequately address the differences in playing standards.

“When a team is dismissed for such paltry scores, the bowler’s stats can only be bettered when the emerging ICC Associate member countries play against each other. To equate it with the stats when full member country teams play against each other is simply not fair,” Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar’s proposal to maintain records

Gavaskar proposed examining a model similar to football leagues, where divisions separate teams and promotion and relegation determine movement between levels.

“In the football leagues there are divisions where there’s a promotion and relegation at the end of a season. So whatever records are set they are mentioned as being in the Divisions, in which they have been achieved in. Maybe something similar should be thought of where depending on the division in which countries are playing the differentiation is clear to everybody," the 77-year-old wrote.

Gavaskar also questioned the context surrounding Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee's nine-ball T20I half-century, which surpassed Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball effort against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup.

He noted Nepal's progress, including its near-upset of England at the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year, but questioned whether performances against Associate opposition should be measured identically.

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