The Indian team took on New Zealand in the 2nd Test of the ongoing series. The two sides took on each other at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, and with India opting to bowl first, many fans were once again left surprised as the duo of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja was once again not included in India’s XI for the clash.

It is interesting to note that both Jadeja and Siraj were not a part of India’s XI for the first Test of the series, and the Indian team failed to squeeze a result out of the clash as the game ended in a draw.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and reflected on the decision to not play both Jadeja and Siraj in the clash.

"Well, I mean, you're talking about Siraj. What about Jadeja? He's number three there with 33 wickets, and I do believe that his spin would have been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days because he gives the ball a fair tweak. He's not somebody who will toss the ball up, but he's known to get the ball to grip and turn, even on the most placid of pitches," Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar backed the squad selection despite the exclusions

Furthermore, Gavaskar opined that while it must be tough on both Siraj and Jadeja to be left out of the playing XI, he opined that the selected XI has his full support, and he will hope that the team will be able to put in a good showing in the game.

"So, I think tough lines for him as well as for Mohammed Siraj. Now, Mohammed Siraj again, I mean, like you said, he's among the top wicket-takers in the cycle. So, let's wait and see. The way I've always seen it is that whatever reservations you might have about the XI, the 14 or the 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and my team. It's an Indian team. So, I back this team now that they've picked this playing XI, and I'm praying that this team does well," he added.

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