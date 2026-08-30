Sunil Gavaskar opens up on India's 'no-ball crisis', suggests way to curb the situation

The Indian team put forth a good showing in their recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. Winning the first Test of the series by 165 runs, India and Sri Lanka drew the second Test, which saw the Shubman Gill-led side clinch the series with a score of 1-0.

With the Test series secured, there were many talking points from the two matches. From Devdutt Padikkal’s masterclass to Sonal Dinusha putting forth a brilliant showing, there were many stand-out moments from the series. Another major talking point from the series was the number of no-balls that the Indian team bowled.

In the 2nd Test of the series, India bowled 13 no-balls, giving several extra runs. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and asked for a strict punishment to reduce the number of no-balls.

"The no-balls being bowled by the Indian bowlers came in for a fair bit of comment. This has to be looked at urgently because it can change the colour of the game. There are very few aspects of the game that are totally in the players' control, and a batter taking guard and a bowler not bowling a no-ball are two such aspects. Players, when they come for interviews, talk about doing things within their control. Today, with a tape measure available to mark the run-up, there should be no excuses for overstepping the bowling crease," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

India to take on Afghanistan next

Speaking of the Indian team, after the conclusion of the Test series, India will be taking on Afghanistan next. The two sides will meet across three T20I matches. All three matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17.

The side will hope to put in a good showing as they take on Afghanistan; the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and many more big names will be expected to feature in the series, and India will look to put in a good show and dominate Afghanistan.

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