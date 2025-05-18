Sunil Gavaskar makes big statement on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy for PBKS Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and talked about how Shreyas Iyer did not get the credit he deserved for leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL (Indian Premier League) title in 2024.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and made a massive statement on star India and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and as the skipper, Iyer is well on his way to lead Punjab Kings into the playoffs.

Interestingly, in the IPL 2024, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title as well, and Gavaskar came forward to state that the star batter did not get the credit that he was supposed to, and that is not the case with Punjab Kings.

“He didn't get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It's the captain, who plays a major role in what's happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout. See, this year he's getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

It is also interesting to note that Shreyas Iyer himself had admitted that he did not get the recognition that he deserved for leading KKR to their third title. Notably, Kolkata retained the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and many more names but did not retain Iyer.

"I personally felt I didn't get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing," Iyer had told the Times of India after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

Currently, Punjab Kings occupy third place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the side has won seven matches and have lost three games. They are well in the race for the playoffs and will hope to do well in their remaining games.