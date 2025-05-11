Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on Rohit Sharma after latter's Test retirement Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and heaped massive praise on Rohit Sharma after the latter had recently announced retirement from Test cricket. He announced the decision as India is gearing up to take on England in a five-game Test series.

New Delhi:

With the Indian team all set to take on England in a five-game Test series soon, one of the biggest missing pieces for India in the side would be star batter Rohit Sharma. It is worth noting that Rohit announced his retirement from the longest format recently.

The star batter was appointed India’s captain in Tests in February 2022, and under his leadership, the Indian team won 12 out of the 24 matches that they played. His services will surely be missed when India takes on England in the upcoming five-game series.

After his retirement, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Rohit for his leadership skills, and his shot making as well. "I promise you that in the cricket that I have been blessed to watch, only Viv Richards played the pull shot as well as Sharma did. Viv mainly played it down from square leg to wide mid-on by meeting the ball on the bounce, while Sharma got under the bounce and then hammered from midwicket to deep fine-leg for sixes,” Rohit wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"It was destructive and demoralising for a fast bowler to find his fastest delivery disappearing among the crowds. Both Richards and Sharma had other shots too, but it was the pull that took one’s breath away,” he added.

Furthermore, Gavaskar went on to state that Rohit Sharma always had a lot of time to play the fast bowlers. "He had so much time to play the quicks that I remember saying during the famous Gabba Test of 2021 that after the ball was delivered he could take off his helmet, comb his hair, wear the helmet back and still have the time to swat the ball away into the crowd. The Australian quick attack of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood were really steaming in and bowling quick, but Sharma was facing them as if he was playing spinners," said Gavaskar.