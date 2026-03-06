Sunil Gavaskar gives massive compliment to India's T20 WC semifinal hero, 'He is filling voild left by Jadeja'

Mumbai:

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a massive compliment for India vice-captain Axar Patel, after his heroics in the field against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He predicted that the all-rounder would become one of the greatest ever players in Indian cricket and also backed him to fill the void left by Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from the shortest format after India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We had Ravindra Jadeja before him and Axar is filling that void well. His bowling needs a little more polish. That will come with experience. His line, length, and speed are improving every year. At the highest level, temperament separates the greats from the good. With his batting and bowling, Axar is going to be one of India's great players.," Gavaskar said while speaking to Star Sports. Axar Patel put up a brilliant fielding effort taking superb catches to dismiss Phil Salt and Harry Brook and then superbly assisted on the boundary to send back the dangerous Will Jacks.

He also dismissed Ton Banton with his left-arm spin, to eventually play a massive role in India's semifinal win over England in Mumbai.

Gavaskar in awe of Axar's fielding efforts

Sunil Gavaskar lauded Axar Patel's fielding efforts that turned the game in India's favour. He particularly liked the catch taken to dismiss Harry Brook, who could've taken the game away from India with his aggressive batting.

"Axar Patel's catch to dismiss Harry Brook was unbelievable. Brook can take the game away and you have to grab every chance to get his wicket and Axar did that. He ran 24 meters away from his fielding spot, kept his eyes on the ball, balanced himself, and took the catch. Unbelievable stuff. He also played a key role in Will Jacks' dismissal. The Bethell-Jacks partnership was taking the game away. But Axar ran to his left, grabbed the ball, and smartly passed it to Shivam Dube," Gavaskar added.

