The Indian team took on New Zealand in the first Test of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the clash from November 19th, and the game began with the Indian team winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the game, hoping to play some good cricket.

It is worth noting that many fans were left shocked when the playing XI was revealed and Mohammed Siraj was not included in India’s lineup. One of the best pacers in the squad, Siraj had been a key part of India’s setup in Test cricket but has not been included for the first NZ Test.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and opened up on the decision to not play Siraj in the clash and revealed that he expected the same.

"I think the signs were there when he was drafted into the 50-over side and only played the last game. Actually, when he played that last game, I thought that they were prepping him for the match over here. But not to see his name in the playing XI is a surprise. It is a surprise because I don't think he has let India down; he has never let India down," Sunil Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network.

"There has been nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling; his rhythm is good, we have seen him in between whatever cricket he has played; he is fine. Why he is not picked is something that I don't know. I only hope that the others picked ahead of him will do the job," he added.

Scott Styris reflected on Siraj’s exclusion as well

Furthermore, part of the same discussion, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris took centre stage and opened up on the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from India’s playing XI.

"He (Kamboj) was at the one-dayer in Auckland at Eden Park. I thought that he is quicker than you think, he is skiddy, he hits the bat, he is accurate, and most importantly, he gets a little bit of seam movement, and I think that is the reason why he has been picked. Siraj should be disappointed, because that is a green pitch that I think will move, and will help the Indian fast bowlers. I think Kamboj, on this pitch, will be a very good selection," Scott Styris said.

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