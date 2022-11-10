Sunil Gavaskar gives big statement on India's future line-up; Gives take on future captaincy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gavaskar, Rohit

Team India suffered a humiliating loss in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England. The Indian team lost the match by 10 wickets. After this defeat, the fans of Team India and many veteran players expressed disappointment and anger. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar also has given a big statement after the defeat.

After India's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, Sunil Gavaskar expressed that he is expecting a few players to retire from the current team shortly. England openers Jos Buttler (80 not out in 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out in 47) chased down 169 runs in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 and guided their team to clinch victory.

After the match, the former India captain said that he expects several changes in the line-up, adding that Hardik Pandya will take charge of the Indian team after the World Cup.

Gavaskar said, “After winning the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as captain, he considers Hardik Pandya as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely lead the team in the future and some players will retire. Will take it. There are many players in their mid-30s who will reconsider their position in the Indian T20 team." The 73-year-old legend said.

Gavaskar's big statement after the knockout

"I think India is not doing well in these knockout matches. Especially with the batting and it is the batting that has been the strength of the Indian team," he said. He further added, "Obviously, at this stage, you are going to get a much better bowling attack than in the group stage and that is understandable. But not having good runs in batting, which the bowlers can defend.

