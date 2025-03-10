Sunil Gavaskar churns out inner child, dances on ground as India lift Champions Trophy | WATCH India registered their third Champions Trophy title after beating New Zealand in the final in 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team got its first ODI crown after 12 years. India legend Sunil Gavaskar was seen dancing his heart out as he celebrated the team's win.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar was chuffed to bits when he saw India lift the Champions Trophy 2025 title after beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Gavaskar, known as the Little Master, could not resist from churning out his inner child as he danced his heart out when the Men in Blue got their hands to their third tournament title.

The heartwarming video is doing the rounds on social media. Gavaskar, on his broadcasting duties, was in euphoria when he saw the Indian team on the podium lifting the title.

Watch the Video here:

Seeing Gavaskar in such joy, Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru asked, "Who is going to stop Sunny ji today?" Ex Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh replied, "We shouldn't stop him today because this is a wonderful moment. It was fun to watch him. He is a legend and a respected cricketer. It was for him that we all started playing cricket. We were fortunate that those trophies were in our hands. And today, he is living that same feeling again."

India defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after chasing down a competitive score of 252 with four wickets in hand. The Men in Blue are now the most successful team in the competition, having got their hands to the Champions Trophy for the third time, including the shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002.

India captain Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match in the final for his fiery 76 from 83 balls. The start that he provided went a long way in India remaining comfortable to some extent when the Kiwis were alive in the game.

Rohit also spoke on his future, dismissing rumours of his retirement. "I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread going forward," Rohit said at the press conference after the final.