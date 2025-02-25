Sunil Gavaskar analyses Pakistan team, expects India B to beat them Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar analysed the Pakistan team and noted that India B might be capable enough to beat the Mohammed Rizwan-led side in ODI cricket. The Men in Green lost back-to-back matches in the Champions Trophy and are out of the tournament.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a bold claim, stating that India B are capable enough to beat the current Pakistan team. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India and are out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Against India, they produced a lacklustre performance, as both batting and bowling unit failed to live up to the expectations.

In limited-overs cricket, the Pakistan cricketers have failed to pace their innings and that has been in discussion for months but nothing much has changed. Gavaskar highlighted that their bench strength is extremely surprising, given that the country produced several talented cricketers in the past. He cited the example of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq to explain tha the current batch of cricketers doesn’t have the right temperament.

“I think a B team certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form. It’s surprising—this lack of bench strength. Pakistan always had natural talent. They may not have always been technically perfect, but they had an instinctive understanding of the game. Look at Inzamam-ul-Haq, for example. His stance wasn’t something you’d teach a youngster, but he had great temperament, and that made all the difference,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in their final league game of the Champions Trophy. The result won’t matter but they would aim to end the tournament on a winning note. India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A and they will compete against each other on March 2 to finalise the number one and two of the lot.

The Men in Green, on the other hand, will next travel to New Zealand for a white-ball series. In case they fail to succeed against the Black Caps, questions will be raised on Rizwan’s captaincy.