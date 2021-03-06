Sunil Gavaskar completes 50 years since India debut; Tendulkar, Raina pay tribute to legend

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/INDIA TV On this day 50 years ago, legendary former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar made his international debut against West Indies.

On this day 50 years ago, legendary former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in international cricket. The India great made his debut against the West Indies on March 6, 1971.

Since then, Gavaskar represented India in 125 Tests, scoring 10,122 runs in the longest format of the game. He was the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score 10,000 runs, and justifiably ended his career as the highest scorer in Tests.

At present, he is the 12th highest run-getter in Test history.

Gavaskar also played for India in 108 ODIs, and was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

The legendary former Indian captain remembered his Test debut ahead of Day 3 of India's Test match against England, where he is a part of the broadcasting team.

"I can't still believe 50 years have gone past. It almost feels like yesterday. Every school kid's dream is to play for India. That was my dream as well," Sunil Gavaskar told broadcaster Star Sports.

"I was given the India cap along with the blazer as well as the sweaters before the start of the tour. I had kept that cap in my kit bag, I was determined not to use it till I actually played for India. To put it on Day 1 was just an amazing, amazing feeling," Gavaskar added.

On the occasion, the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to pay tribute to the legend.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt tribute to Gavaskar on his official Twitter account, calling him an idol.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, "Fifty years of an outstanding journey of Sunny Sir. Thank you for inspiring us & making us all proud of everything you have done for the country & the field of cricket. Wishing you the best always! #50yearsOfSunnysir"

Post his retirement, Gavaskar served the game in various roles. He became the first Indian to deliver the MCC Spirit of Cricket lecture in 2003, and also served as an advisor to the Indian team during the tour to Australia in 2003-04.

He has since been pursuing a career in broadcasting.