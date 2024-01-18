Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Live: When and where to watch Australian Open match live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sumit Nagal at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2024

India's top-ranked tennis ace Sumit Nagal will be facing China's Shang Juncheng in the men's singles round two event at Australian Open 2024 on Thursday, January 18.

Djokovic is facing the 18-year-old Grand Slam debutant Dino Prizmic in the first round and can potentially face three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray in the round. With Rafael Nadal missing out due to a fresh injury, the Serbian faces the biggest threat to his bid for the title from the world no Carlos Alcaraz, who is clashing against the former no.7 Richard Gasquet.

In the men's singles event, Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem are some of the mouth-watering clashes drawn for the first round.

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has secured the qualification to singles after a gap of three years and is the only Indian representative in this tournament. Nagal is facing a tough draw as he takes on the current Kazakhstani no. 1 player Alexander Bublik in the first round.

In the women's singles event, the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on German youngster Ella Seidel in the first round. Four-time Grand Slam winner and the current world no.1 Iga Swiatek faces a tough draw as she is lined up against Sofia Kenin in the opening game and can potentially face the 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the second round.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng

When is the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match?

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match will be played on January 18, 2024

At what time does the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match begin?

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match will begin at 8:00 AM IST ​

Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng venue

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match will be played at Melbourne Park (Hard Court)

Where can you watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match on the Sony Sports Network with both Hindi and English commentary.

Where can you watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match online in India?

One can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng match online on the SonyLiv app and website