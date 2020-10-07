'Stuff of dreams that catch!' Jadeja, Faf du Plessis combine to take a spectacular catch during KKR vs CSK tie

Image Source : @IPL Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a stunner

More than fours, sixes and wickets being for a cartwheel, catches and spectacular fielding efforts are the ones that you will end up watching on a rewind long after the match is over. On Wednesday, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combined to pull off such a stunner during the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In the final delivery of the 11th over, Karn Sharma delivered a tossed-up ball to Sunil Narine. Falling for the bait, Narine went for the big one as he smashed it high and over the mid-wicket region only to be dismissed by a spectacular fielding effort. Jadeja made a full-length dive out of nowhere and skid parallel along the ground. And just when he was about to hit the ropes, he tossed up the ball to Faf who by then had come running down from long-on region. Narine walked back for 17 off 9.

Stuff of dreams that catch! Sir Jaddu and Fafulous combining to get one. 😍🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #KKRvCSK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, opting to bat first in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata went in with a new opening pair in Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill which helped the franchise post their best powerplay score, however, failed to go wicketless as the youngster was dismissed for 11 by Shardul Thakur.

Tripathi, however, raced away to his fifth IPL fifty. Narine meanwhile, was brought in at No.4 as a middle-order pinch hitter and did a decent job.

