Stuart Broad turns 36; Tweets pour in for modern-day English legend

Stuart Broad turns 36

One of England's talismans, James Anderson's wingman, and one of the greatest bowlers of modern-day cricket, Stuart Broad turns 36 today. Many people remember Stuart Broad for how India's Yuvraj Singh had smashed him for six consecutive sixes in an over, but on the flip side, it is the same Stuart Broad who has achieved some phenomenal accolades in the game of cricket so far. Broad's consistency and his zeal to be better every day is something that makes him one of the greats of the game.

The English legend is the son of current ICC match referee Chris Broad and had started his cricketing exploits as an opening batsman. Broad who was once appointed as the T20I captain did not relish the role much and opted to focus on his game more. The tall medium pacer who once impressed his way into the England team has claimed a total of 548 Test wickets along with 178 ODI wickets and 65 T20I wickets. The Leicestershire bowler turns 36 today and looks forward to serving English Cricket for many more years.

