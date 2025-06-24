Stuart Broad claims India as favourites on Day 5 of Headingley Test Former cricketer Stuart Broad stated India as favourites to win the Headingley Test. England need 371 runs to win in the final day, but Broad analysed that India bowl well and take their chances on the field, they can win the game.

Former cricketer Stuart Broad believes that India are the favourites to win the first Test against England at Headingley. The Shubman Gill-led side had a stunning time with the bat in both innings, but regardless, they would have expected the tailenders to add a few more runs than they did. England are asked to chase 371 runs in the final innings, which won’t be an easy task, but the Three Lions have done the unthinkable in the past.

Despite so, Broad expects India to get the job done. He noted that captain Gill will have to use their bowlers well and capitalise on the chances. In the first innings, the visitors dropped five catches that cost the team heavily. Broad advised that the Indian pacers will have to come as hard as they can to get breakthroughs.

“Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England. I think India have to be favourites on a Day 5 pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches,” Stuart Broad said on Sky Sports.

“They have to be favourites, but England will be talking themselves up in the dressing room and thinking they are favourites. Gill has a responsibility to use the bowlers well. They need to come in and whack the pitch as hard as they can,” he concluded.

England can create history

Never in the history of five-day matches, 371 runs been chased in Headingley. Don Bradman’s Australia hold the record of 404 runs, but that was a six-day Test match in 1948. Having all 10 wickets in hand, England have a golden opportunity to create history and become the first team to chase the most runs in a five-day Test match.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, other Indian bowlers have struggled heavily in the first innings. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj picked three and two wickets, respectively, but they weren’t as effective as it was expected.