Stuart Broad advises England to drop key player from fifth Test against India Former England international Stuart Broad advised the home team to drop Jofra Archer from the fifth Test against India at the Oval. He noted that Archer's workload needs to be managed and also advised the Ben Stokes-led side to include Gus Atkinson.

London:

Former England cricketer advised the England team management to bench Jofra Archer in the fifth and final Test against India, which will begin on July 31 and be played at the Oval. Explaining the reason, Broad noted that the ace pacer returned to the Test team after more than four years, and it isn’t wise to play him three matches on the trot.

He highlighted Archer’s workload management needs to be monitored and noted that Gus Josh Tongue should replace him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Broad also spoke about the inclusion of Gus Atkinson. The 27-year-old was part of the Lord’s Test, but the team management didn’t want to risk it as he had injured his right hamstring during the ODI series against West Indies. However, he recently featured for Surrey and has been added to the Test squad for the fifth match.

“We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years. I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet,” Broad said on Sky Sports.

“(Brydon) Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod. (Josh) Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer,” he added.

Nasser Hussain echoed same sentiments

Tongue, who clinched seven wickets in the first Test at Headingley and four in the second at Edgbaston, was dropped from the third. Archer replaced him in the XI. Now, Nasser Hussain believes that the time has come to reverse this decision and give Archer a break, while also including Atkinson.

“I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years. Gus Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers - but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit,” Hussain said.