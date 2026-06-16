Struggling India A make forced change to squad for Tri-Nation Series, tearaway IPL pacer added to team

New Delhi:

India A have been forced to make a late change to their squad for the ongoing Tri-Nation Series featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, as fast bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak has been ruled out for the remainder of the assignment due to a right rotator cuff injury.

"Yudhvir reported discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on 13th June and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on 11th June," BCCI wrote in a statement. "The BCCI Medical Team, after consultation with a specialist, recommended that Yudhvir undergo a graduated rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to achieve a full recovery from the right rotator cuff injury," the board added.

Ashok Sharma named replacement for Yudhvir

Meanwhile, the BCCI has named tearaway IPL pacer Ashok Sharma as the replacement for the Jammu medium speedster. Ashok made his mark in the IPL 2026 for the runners-up Gujarat Titans as he impressed many with his pace, frequently clocking 150 kph in the tournament.

He played in six matches in the IPL 2026 after being roped in by the Titans for Rs 90 lakh. He took six wickets in those six outings and hogged the limelight with his sheer speed.

India A in trouble after Sri Lanka A loss

Meanwhile, India A are in huge trouble in the ongoing Tri-Nation Series after losing their second straight match, this time to Sri Lanka A, after their defeat to Afghanistan A. They lost out to the Lankan side in a Super Over after the scores were tied at 265 each at the end of the two innings. Sri Lanka A won the Super Over after making 16 runs in the six deliveries that they got in fading light conditions in Dambulla. The Indian side could muster only nine runs in the one-over shoot-off despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing three balls. The end saw tempers flare as Sooryavanshi was involved in a fight with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage. India had earlier lost out to Afghanistan A in a rain-hit match, with DLS accounting for their four-run defeat.

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