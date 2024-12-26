STR vs HUR, BBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hobart Hurricanes are coming off a smashing win against the Perth Scorchers and would want to get on a winning run now

Hobart Hurricanes brushed aside Perth Scorchers in their last game in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) like it was nobody's business. Hurricanes, who have historically underperformed in the BBL rode on Mitch Owen's maiden T20 century to make light work of Scorchers' 155-run score. They might not have had a great start to the tournament but Hurricanes are slowly warming up and this time actually they have all the bases covered to go further in this tournament and Friday presents another test in the form of the Adelaide Strikers.

The Strikers have lost a couple of games out of the three they have played so far. The Men in Blue have blown hot and cold so far with their only win coming against the Melbourne Stars, who just haven't been enough once again. Strikers have got some individual performances out of the likes of Lloyd Pope, D'Arcy Short and Jamie Overton but need a collective performance to win a string of games.

With the tournament being truncated to 10 games a side, there's not a lot of time for the teams to take a back seat and a loss on Friday against the Hurricanes could really push the Strikers into a corner. The Hurricanes just would want to keep winning now to build the early momentum.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Match No 13, STR vs HUR

Mitch Owen, Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (vc), Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Jordan, James Bazley (c), Lloyd Pope, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil

Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil