Steve Smith to open against India in Border Gavaskar Trophy? Australia head coach gives his opinion

Steve Smith's batting position in Tests is already a talking point more than two months before the much-anticipated series against India. Since David Warner retired from the longest format of the game earlier this year, Smith moved up the order but the shift didn't work for him. He averaged only 28.5 in four Tests against the West Indies and New Zealand with only one half-century to his name.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald was also asked about Smith's batting position and he stated no firm decision has been made on the matter yet. However, he also admitted that discussions are in progress and a lot will depend on how and where Smith bats in the Sheffield Shield cricket before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith's record while opening and at number four in Tests

Batting position Innings Runs Average 50s/100s Best score Opening 8 171 28.5 1/0 91* 4th position 111 5966 61.5 26/19 239

"That's the question on everyone's lips, isn't it? While we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one. There’s plenty of speculation around that. But in the background, I'd be lying if I said the conversation wasn't happening. There are conversations around a lot of what-ifs in terms of that Test summer that is to come.

"We'll unveil everything, and we'll let (Smith's coach at domestic level) Greg Shipperd know what our plans are and then we'll see what he does with his New South Wales side should Steve Smith play (Sheffield) Shield cricket," McDonald said while speaking to Australian radio station SEN.

Batting position Innings Runs Average 50s/100s Best score 4th position 6 268 53.6 0/1 174*

Meanwhile, with Smith opening the innings, Australia gave an opportunity to Cameron Green to bat at four and he did well scoring 268 runs in six innings at an average of 53.6 and the best score of 174*. Andrew McDonald is aware of that as well and stated that the management will have to do a lot of thinking if they want Smith to come back to the middle order.

"Clearly, if we make a shift with Steve Smith, then someone else will have to go to the top. We've seen Cameron Green be really successful at No.4 as well. So that sort of adds layers to the decision-making. But nothing is firm and fixed on at the moment," McDonald added.