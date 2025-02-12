Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli in all-time list, as Australia dismantle Sri Lanka in first ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith is widely regarded as one of the finest players of the current generation. With millions across the globe fans of his batting prowess, there are many who hail the star batter for his ability in the field as well.

Revered as one of the best fielders in world cricket, Steve Smith recently captured the spotlight after he surpassed India's Virat Kohli in the list of players with the most outfield catches across formats. Previously in seventh place, Smith boosted himself to sixth, above Kohli, taking the 330th catch of his international career.

It is worth noting that the 35-year-old achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the series. He now sits above the likes of Kohli, Joe Root, Graeme Smith, Stephen Fleming, and many more legends of the game.

Furthermore, the five names above Smith are Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, and Rahul Dravid. Kallis is only eight catches ahead of Smith, with Dravid being four catches away as an outfielder.

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Steve Smith put in an excellent performance in the field, taking three catches in the first innings and surpassing Virat Kohli on the list. Speaking of Smith, the 35-year-old was named Australia's skipper for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Yellow find themselves in a spot of bother ahead of the marquee tournament, with several names ruled out from the competition.

The likes of Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Hazlewood won’t be available to play for Australia in the Champions Trophy, and with the side having announced the updated squad for the tournament, they will hope that the new names come through and the Aussies can go all the way.

Most catches across formats as an oufielder:

1. Mahela Jayawardene - 440 catches in 768 innings

2. Ricky Ponting - 364 catches in 717 innings

3. Ross Taylor - 351 catches in 546 innings

4. Jacques Kallis - 338 catches in 664 innings

5. Rahul Dravid - 334 catches in 571 innings

6. Steve Smith - 330 catches in 454 innings

7. Virat Kohli - 329 catches in 653 innings