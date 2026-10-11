Steve Smith smashes Joe Root's world record, achieves massive feat against South Africa in 1st Test

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith has once again captured the limelight as the star man has surpassed England’s Joe Root and broken his world record. It is interesting to note that Steve Smith achieved a massive feat as Australia took on South Africa in the first Test of the series at Kingsmead in Durban.

Adding yet another illustrious milestone to his cricket career, Steve Smith surpassed Joe Root and now has the most catches as a fielder in Test cricket. It is neck and neck between Root and Smith, but with the third catch against the Proteas in the first innings of the first Test, Smith now has 221 catches in Test cricket, with Joe Root sitting in second now with 220 catches.

He achieved the feat on day 3 of the first Test when he took the catch of Bedingham off Pat Cummins’ bowling. It is interesting to note that Bedingham was on a score of 49 runs; the batter edged the delivery to the slips. Diving to his left, Smith took a brilliant catch to break Root’s record.

Most catches as an outfielder in Test cricket

221* - Steve Smith

220 - Joe Root

210 - Rahul Dravid

205 - M Jayawardene

200 - Jacques Kallis

196 - Ricky Ponting

Australia hold a dominant position in the first Test

Speaking of the ongoing clash between Australia and South Africa, the clash began with Australia coming in to bat first. Putting forth a good showing in the clash, the Aussies managed to post a total of 390 runs in the first innings of the game.

Matt Renshaw performed brilliantly in the clash, scoring 190 runs off 397 deliveries, with Pat Cummins adding 43 runs to his name as well. Furthermore, as South Africa came out to bat, the side was limited to a score of 229/8 after 65 overs, with the side trailing by 161 runs. The Aussies hold a dominant position in the clash, and they will look to continue their performance in hopes of continuing their dominance and potentially going on to win the clash and take the advantage in the series.

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