Steve Smith set to make return for Australia ahead of second West Indies Test

New Delhi:

In brilliant news for Australia, with the side all set to take on the West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series, ace batter Steve Smith is all set to make his return to the side. The 36-year-old is on track to return to the side after the compound dislocation he sustained in his finger when Australia took on South Africa at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in the World Test Championship final.

It is worth noting that Steve Smith had spent the entirety of last week in New York, where he had a net session before he joined up with the side in Barbados after their win in the first Test. Interestingly, both Australia and the West Indies locked horns in the first Test in Bridgetown, and after a thrilling clash in the first innings, the Aussies managed to defeat the West Indies by 159 runs. Furthermore, despite rejoining the squad, there are still a few factors that Smith needs to clear before he receives the full clearance to play in the second Test.

Andrew McDonald reflects on Smith’s comeback in the side

Speaking on the same, Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald took centre stage and opined that Smith could be taking the number four position in the playing XI for the upcoming Test.

"It's really about functionality around the finger rather than anything else, There'll be no risk to long-term health of that finger. He'll return and I think it's likely he'll play. Leading into the next game, he'll have the main session two days out. He'll [also] train the day before [the match]. If that all goes well, then I'd expect Steve to resume at No. 4,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

With Australia having won the first Test of the series, they will hope that Smith makes his return to the playing XI for the second Test and the Aussies are able to maintain their momentum.