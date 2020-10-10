IPL 2020: Have to be at our best to beat SRH, says RR skipper Steve Smith

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 campaign has gone from bad to worse after the side four consecutive losses at the tournament that included a massive 46-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Friday night.

The team, however, showed some improvement in their bowling department when they restricted DC inside 190 at the high-scoring Sharjah Ground. This makes skipper Smith hopeful of a better show against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on Sunday while expecting team’s batting to click.

“It’s been a difficult four games for us. We’ve not been able to get in the performances under pressure and that has hurt us. We bowled and fielded well for large parts of the game against Delhi and that’s a positive for us,” he said in RR’s press release.

“Our batting needs to click for us, we have not been able to get a good start in our four games and the top four just haven’t been able to score a lot of runs in games, which has been detrimental for us and we’ll have to address that and try to bounce back from this situation.”

Smith further said that will be important for the team to adapt to the series of matches lined-up for them in coming days – four matches over seven days.

“The games are coming in thick and fast so we need to adjust quickly and put on our best show against a strong Sunrisers team who’ve got a good overall team, we’ll have to be at our very best to beat them,” he concluded.

