Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and other Aussie players raise funds to aid India's fight against Covid-19

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETAUS Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Australian men and women cricketers have increased their efforts to help India in its fight against the Covid-19 crisis, urging every citizen of their country to come forward and donate liberally to UNICEF Australia.

In a one-minute video posted on UNICEF Australia's Twitter handle on Wednesday, some of the top Australian cricketers, including the legendary Allan Border, have said that the "situation in India is heart-breaking" and that in "times of crisis, we have to come together".

Among the cricketers, besides Border, who have helped deliver the powerful message are: Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mike Hussey, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Rachael Haynes.

"India is recording four new Covid cases every second. There's not enough oxygen to go round. These are the most deadly days of the pandemic so far. Coronavirus is devastating communities across the country. The situation is heart-breaking," said the 13 cricketers, in an effort to draw the global attention to the crisis.

"In times of crisis we come together. We're throwing our support behind UNICEF's India Crisis Appeal. Their [UNICEF] teams are on the ground right now delivering emergency supplies to the vulnerable."

The message added: "No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Join us by clicking the link below because right now India needs us. Help send life-saving supplies to families in India, donate now to unicef.org.au."