Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Steve Smith or Travis Head? Australia set to name this player as captain for Champions Trophy: Report

Steve Smith or Travis Head? Australia set to name this player as captain for Champions Trophy: Report

Australia are set to name Steve Smith as their captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Travis Head was in contention as well but as per reports, the selectors were impressed by Smith's captaincy in the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 11, 2025 22:47 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 22:47 IST
Steve Smith and Travis Head
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and Travis Head

Cricket Australia are set to name Steve Smith as their captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, slated to begin on February 19. Regular captain Pat Cummins is ruled out of the marquee event, owing to an ankle injury, which opened the room for discussion for Australia’s captain for the Champions Trophy. Mitchell Marsh, the leader of the T20I side was expected to take over as he did during the England series but the all-rounder too suffered an injury and is out of the competition.

The discussion was narrowed down to Smith and Travis Head. The prior did a fantastic job as a captain in the recently concluded Test series as captain and it helped the veteran get the green signal to lead the team in Pakistan. He has served as a leader of the national team in 59 ODIs and won 31 of them. He scored 2132 runs at an average of 44.41 in the format as captain and will be key for the side in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green are also out of the tournament owing to their respective injuries. Interestingly, Marcus Stoinis, who was named in the 15-member squad, announced retirement from the format, which raised lot of speculations. Among pacers, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis are the only frontline pacers that are available from the preliminary squad. 

In the meantime, Smith is also not 100% fit at the moment. The 35-year-old suffered an elbow injury in the Big Bash League earlier in the year and continued playing despite the concerns. Speaking on that, the cricketer mentioned that he feels a lot better and believes that the injury won’t bother him in the Champions Trophy.

Related Stories
Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson retires from first-class cricket after team's loss in Ranji quarters

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson retires from first-class cricket after team's loss in Ranji quarters

No Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep, Pant in; India's probable Playing XI for 3rd ODI against England

No Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep, Pant in; India's probable Playing XI for 3rd ODI against England

Vaibhav Arora describes 'emotional attachment' with KKR, says it's like 'own family'

Vaibhav Arora describes 'emotional attachment' with KKR, says it's like 'own family'

“It feels fine. My throwing's probably going to be limited for a little bit. It feels a lot better than it did when I injured it initially during that Big Bash game. It won't affect my batting,” Smith was quoted as saying by Western Australian.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement