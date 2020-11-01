IPL 2020: Inconsistency costs us the title, says RR skipper after getting knocked out by KKR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR skipper Steve Smith reacts after getting played down by KKR pacer Pat Cummins.

Rajasthan Royals among many of the sides in the IPL 2020 who bloomed late in the season only to make things too complicated to go beyond the group stages. There Sunday's disappointing performance against fellow play-off rivals Kolkata Knight Riders in massive 60-run loss summed up their inconsistency to perform. The tall batting order, which came off after three successful chases in past 10 days, came a cropper while chasing down KKR 192 target when it mattered the most.

Half of the star-studded batting order was back in the dugout with just 37 runs on the board; thanks to the fiery spell by Pat Cummins, who took four wickets by the end of the fifth over.

Speaking of the team's lacklustre show that team's inability to get their act together and come out as a winning side dearly hurt their campaign.

"Unfortunately we are at the wrong end of the result. We started well with two wins, we won two before this one but we were inconsistent in the middle we didn't take enough responsibility," Smith said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

More to follow...

