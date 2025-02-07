Steve Smith joins Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid in elite international cricket list with 36th Test hundred

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Legendary cricketer Steve Smith hit his 36th Test century against Sri Lanka at Galle International Cricket Stadium. After being promoted to opening in 2023, the veteran struggled to find runs and was back at number four in the five-match series against India. Initially, he failed to adjust to the position but eventually smashed back-to-back centuries at the Gabba and Melbourne and kept up with the momentum with a couple of centuries against Sri Lanka.

In the opening game of the series, he made 141 runs in the first innings, and in the second match, the 35-year-old played a beautiful knock and completed his century in 191 balls. Keeper-batter Alex Carey supported him well in the middle as the duo stitched a partnership of over 150 runs. Notably, it was also his seventh century in Tests in Asia. Among overseas cricketers, he stands third on the list as only Alastair Cook and Jacques Kallis are ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Smith's century has catapulted him into an exclusive group of cricketers. He now shares the 36 Test centuries mark with Rahul Dravid and Joe Root and is tied with the England international for the most Test tons among active players. This century also marked Smith's 48th international hundred across formats, putting him alongside Dravid and Rohit Sharma, while David Warner and Root are slightly ahead of him, having 49 and 52 tons respectively.

Most Test centuries:

Players Centuries Sachin Tendulkar 51 Jacques Kallis 45 Ricky Ponting 41 Kumar Sangakkara 38 Joe Root 36 Rahul Dravid 36 Steve Smith 36

His century set it up for Australia to post a massive total on the board and challenge to win the game with over an innings. Alongside Carey, he managed to secure a lead for Australia in the first innings and will be hoping to add more runs on the board to put the hosts under pressure.