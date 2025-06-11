Steve Smith equals Ricky Ponting's all-time record for Australia with WTC Final appearance at Lord's The much-awaited World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa got underway today at Lord's. Former Australia skipper Steve Smith is featuring in the final and he has equalled the all-time record of legendary Ricky Ponting.

London:

Australia cricketer Steve Smith equalled legendary Ricky Ponting's all-time record for his country today in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa at Lord's. Smith is featuring in his sixth ICC final today across formats in his illustrious international career. Ponting too played six finals in the ICC tournaments during his career and also led his country in the majority of them.

The Aussies have dominated a lot in international cricket, and when it comes to Test cricket, they have done well in the last four years. They won the last edition of the WTC as well, beating India in the summit clash, and have made it to the final this time around. Smith has won four out of five ICC finals so far and is gunning to win the fifth trophy of his career. Ponting also won five ICC trophies as player during his career and Smith has a chance to level him in this regard as well.

As far as the overall list is concerned, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli of India have played nine ICC finals in their career so far while their teammate Ravindra Jadeja is just behind, having featured in eight summit clashes of ICC tournaments. Yuvraj Singh is next with seven appearances in the ICC finals.

Players to feature in the most ICC finals

Players ICC Final appearances Rohit Sharma (India) 9 Virat Kohli (India) 9 Ravindra Jadeja (India) 8 Yuvraj Singh (India) 7 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 6 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 6 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 6 Steve Smith (Australia) 6

However, when it comes to winning the ICC trophies, Ricky Ponting is sitting pretty at the top with five titles. The likes of Rohit, Kohli, Smith, and Mitchell Starc, among others, have lifted the ICC trophy on four occasions. Steve Smith and Starc have a great chance to join Ponting in this aspect by winning the ongoing WTC Final against South Africa.

Players to win the most ICC trophies