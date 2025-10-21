Steve Smith drops major update on captain Pat Cummins as Ashes closes in Pat Cummins' chances of playing in the first Ashes Test looks minimal as the speedster is yet to resume bowling one month before the Ashes kicks in. Cummins has been missing out on action for three months now.

New Delhi:

Steve Smith provided an update on regular Test captain Pat Cummins with time running out for the speedster to be fit for the opener of the five-match Ashes, that gets underway on November 21. Cummins, who has been missing action for three months now due to his lower back issue, is in serious doubt of missing the first Test in Perth.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith, the stand-in skipper for the Aussies has provided an update on Cummins, revealing that the pacer has not yet started bowling. "I saw him out here the other day," Smith told media.

"He’s started his running, I was in here training as well. I think he obviously hasn’t started bowling yet, but he gets into things pretty quickly," he added.

Praising the skipper, Smith stated that the speedster does not need long enough time to get into the groove. "He probably doesn’t need as much (preparation) as Josh (Hazlewood) or (Mitchell) Starc.

"Things can turn around pretty quickly. We’ll see where everything lands with him. He’s obviously got a few things to tick off and get into his bowling. He’s in good spirits.

"The team’s obviously better with him in it, for sure. Hopefully, he can get right. If he plays three Tests or five Tests or two Tests, as many as we can get out of him, it’s the best thing."

Cummins playing the first Test looks almost a uncertainity as coach Andrew McDonald had earlier laid a deadline of him returning to bowling four and half weeks before the first Test. Last week, Cummins had himself called that he is 'unlikely' to feature in the opener.

The 32-year-old Sydney-born is a match-winner for Australia at the home conditions. He has 177 of his 309 Test wickets in Australia at an average of 19.92 with nine five-wicket hauls.

However, the Aussies have an enough capable bowler to do the damage in home conditions in Scott Boland, who was on fire during Australia's home Ashes in 2021.

"We’ve got a pretty good replacement in Scott Boland, who I think is arguably one of the best bowlers in the world," Smith continued.

"His record in Australia is outrageous. We’re good there. I don’t think it disrupts too much. We’re lucky to have Scotty there, ready to go."