Steve Smith breaks 99-year-old record with half-century in WTC Final at Lord's Steve Smith stood up like a rock for Australia in the ongoing WTC Final against South Africa at Lord's. He notched up a half-century while batting at four and held one end for his team. With this effort, Smith broke a long-standing record of an Australian batter at the Home of Cricket.

London:

Steve Smith's love affair with the Lord's continued in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final as he played a brilliant knock on the opening day. He held one end, even as Australia lost wickets at regular intervals to notch up his 42nd fifty in the longest format of the game. In the process, Smith also became the leading run-scorer by a visiting batter at Lord's.

Smith's exceptional record at Lord's

He broke the 99-year-old record of Australian batter Warren Bardsley, who averaged a staggering 115 in five Tests played at the Home of Cricket. Bardsley scored 575 runs in seven innings at the venue with two centuries and as many half-centuries, with the highest score of 193*. Smith needed 51 runs to go past him and did so in his sixth Test at the venue at an average of more than 60. Interestingly, Smith has smashed a double-century at Lord's as well.

Most runs by a visiting batter at Lord's in Tests

Players Runs Steve Smith (Australia) 591 Warren Bardsley (Australia) 575 Gary Sobers (West Indies) 571

Smith also broke Allan Border's long-standing record

Not only Lord's, but Steve Smith boasts of an excellent record in England when it comes to Test cricket. In 23 Test matches, the 36-year-old has amassed more than 2300 runs at an average of 56.53 with as many as 18 fifty-plus scores, the most for any visiting batter in the UK. He went past the legendary Allan Border in this aspect, who had 17 scores of fifty or more in England during his illustrious career.

Most fifty-plus scores by a visiting batter in England in Tests

Players Fifty-plus scores Steve Smith (Australia) 18 Allan Border (Australia) 17 Viv Richards (West Indies) 17 Don Bradman (Australia) 14 Gary Sobers (West Indies) 14

Smith gets out to Aiden Markram

Smith scored 66 runs and was looking good for a big knock before throwing his wicket away to Aiden Markram. He went for a wild smash at a delivery outside the off-stump from the spinner only to edge it to the slip fielder where Marco Jansen took a good catch after juggling for a couple of times. His wicket is a huge blow to Australia's hopes of posting a big score and the lower-order batters will have to contribute even as Beau Webster is looking in good touch.

Also Read