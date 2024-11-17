Steve Bucknor trends on X after Sachin Tendulkar's cryptic post goes viral across social media platforms

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's longevity in cricket helped him witness some of the biggest highs the game could offer a player. However, he also found himself at the receiving end of a few occurrences that no other cricketer would wish to experience during his playing career.

Recalling those forgettable memories when he was adjudged out on the field despite being not out, the "Master Blaster" shared a cryptic post on X and took a jibe at an umpire.

Sachin posted a picture on X with three trees in the background resembling the three sets of stumps on a cricket pitch and captioned it as "Can you guess which umpire made the stumps feel this big?"

Sachin's post has taken the social media platforms by storm and though the batting great didn't name an umpire, netizens have guessed it to be West Indies' Steve Bucknor.

Sachin's former teammates Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan also responded by taking Steve Bucknor's name. Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Chopra said, "Steve Bucknor…especially when you were batting", whereas Irfan used Bucknor's initials to react to Sachin's viral post.

Notably, Bucknor had infamously adjudged Sachin plumb in front of the stumps during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba in Brisbane in 2003-04. The incident unfolded during India's first innings after Australia posted a challenging total of 323 on a spicy deck while batting first.

Sachin shouldered arms to a delivery from Jason Gillespie and it struck him above the knee roll. The ball came back in sharply and therefore the Aussies made a huge LBW shout. Bucknor who was known for taking his time before making a decision, raised his dreaded finger, much to the delight of the hosts.

Sachin was left baffled by the decision but was forced to make his way back to the dressing room. The replay indicated that the ball would have missed the stumps quite easily.