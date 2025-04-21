Stephen Fleming 'realistic' about CSK's position in IPL 2025, wants to leave no stone unturned next year Chennai Super Kings have lost six out of eight matches so far in IPL 2025. They are at the bottom of the points table this season with only four points and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that they have played below par cricket this season.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that they are realistic about the team's position in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday (April 20), CSK went down to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium by nine wickets as they failed to defend 176 runs. This was their sixth loss of the season in eight matches and they need a miracle from here on to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK are already in a must-win situation, and Fleming admitted that the team has understood that their season is more or less done. "It is hard when you are playing below par to get enthusiastic about staying in the competition, but that is what we must do. Nothing will be wasted during this tournament, we will look back at other tournaments that have not gone our way and some of the work we have done at the back end of the tournaments that set us up for wins the following year," Fleming said after the match.

Notably, whenever CSK have not made it to the playoffs, they ended up winning the IPL the next year. They failed to make it to the top four for the first time in 2020, and they won the IPL, in 2021. The same happened in 2022 and they ended up lifting the trophy for the fifth time in 2023. However, this will be the second consecutive season when CSK will not qualify for the playoffs.

"(It is) not a great opportunity because we want to be at the pointy end of the competition but if it works out that there is no chance of us getting through (to the playoffs), we'll certainly make the most of it," Fleming added further.