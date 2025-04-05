Stephen Fleming addresses MS Dhoni's retirement rumours after loss against DC Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming recently came forward and talked about the ongoing retirement rumours of MS Dhoni. The veteran star's parents were in attendance as Delhi Capitals thrashed CSK.

Chennai Super Kings were completely dominated by Delhi Capitals in game 17 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5, and the game saw Delhi Capitals register a comfortable victory, defeating the five-time champions by 25 runs.

Ahead of the game, there were many rumours that the clash would be MS Dhoni’s final game in the IPL and that he would retire after the clash. To further spark the reports, MS Dhoni’s parents were also captured at the game for the first time in Chennai.

However, with the game finished, there were no announcements made, and the rumours were put to rest. Speaking of the same reports, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming took centre stage and expressed his opinion on the same.

“No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him still. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You are the ones who ask,” Stephen Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Speaking of the game, MS Dhoni found himself in the middle alongside Vijay Shankar as CSK aimed to chase down a target of 184 runs against Delhi Capitals. Both batters, when in need of accelerating the strike rate, failed to do so as CSK fell short of the target.

Speaking after the game, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took centre stage and talked about what went wrong with the game. "Since the last few games, it's not going our way. We are trying to improve, trying our best, but it's not going our way. Definitely lost too many wickets. It's a major concern even in the bowling department. We are giving away 15-20 extra runs or losing too many wickets. We are trying, but it's just not happening," said Gaikwad.