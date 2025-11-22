'Stay in commentary box': Matthew Hayden roasts Stuart Broad during England's 2nd innings collapse - WATCH Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden had some fun at the expense of Stuart Broad during a commentary stint together in the first Ashes Test in Perth. Australia got off to a rollicking start in the 205-run chase after England were skittled out for 164 in their innings innings.

Perth:

Matthew Hayden and Stuart Broad were involved in a hilarious banter in the Channel 7 commentary box as the former Australian batter roasted the Englishman while both witnessed a batting collapse for England in the second innings. The Australian broadcaster shared the video of the moment when Mitchell Starc had Joe Root drag on to his stumps. Alison Mitchell called the wicket, before Hayden took the mic and ripped into Broad as England were half their side down in no time.

"Stuart Broad stay in the commentary box. You are taking wickets galore," Hayden quipped cheekily as the ex-England pacer had his face covered in his hands. Broad closed his eyes for a few seconds while having his face look the other way, before mouthing a few curse words as he saw England getting rattled in front of his eyes. Hayden, visibly, was cock-a-hoop as he saw Starc get one through Root once again, and it was stunned silence from Broad.

Watch the video here:

It was a period of harakiri from England once again, following a 65-run partnership for the second wicket between Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett. Boland removed Duckett and England lost four wickets in a space of 19 deliveries. It was a collapse of monumental proportions as England went from 76/2 to 76/5 and 88/6 a few overs later with Mitchell Starc accounting for both the big boys, Root and Ben Stokes.

Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse provided some respectability to the score and hence, the target with a quickfire 50-run partnership, before debutant Brendan Doggett and Boland wrapped up the tail to give their batters just a 205-run target to chase. Australia, with a new opening pair in Travis Head and Jake Weatherald, began on a thunderous note and Travis Head was smashing it to all parts, having brought up a half-century off just 36 balls.

England will require a couple of inspired spells of bowling to bring the game into their favour, as Australia seemed to be running away with it in the final session on Day 2.