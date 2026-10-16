'Started with bowling': Shreyas Iyer opens up on what went wrong for India after 4th T20I loss against WI

Team India and the West Indies continued their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the fourth T20I. The two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the clash on October 15th, and it was the West Indies who managed to come out on top after displaying some brilliant cricket.

The game began with the Windies coming in to bat first. In-form star Shai Hope opened the innings and amassed 102 runs to his name. Sherfane Rutherford went unbeaten on a score of 49 runs as the visitors posted a total of 247 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, team India was limited to 223, as Keemo Paul’s 5-wicket haul prevented the Men in Blue from chasing down the target, and the hosts eventually lost the game.

Speaking after the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for the side. “It all started with bowling. I think we didn't execute our line lengths well and see at the end of the day chasing 250 you have to go in a certain pattern when you're coming and chasing. So I like the approach when we were chasing but we were unfortunate we couldn't execute our plans in bowling and that's where we fell a bit short,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

[On whether Abhishek Sharma being off strike early affected India's start] “Not really, we were still going 12 an over at that point of time. It's just that they executed their plan and there was a bit too off from the wicket as well. The ball was kicking a bit and they used the field pretty well. So credit where it's due and their execution was spot on,” he added.

India to take on the West Indies next in Bengaluru

It is interesting to note that India and the West Indies will be gearing up for the fifth and final T20I of the series now. With the series levelled at 2-2, the upcoming clash will have everything to play for the two sides. For the clash, the teams will gather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17th, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare.

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