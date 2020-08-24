Start looking at batsmen who leave crease early in negative way: Sanjay Manjrekar on Mankading

Image Source : IPL.COM R Ashwin mankads Jos Buttler during an IPL game

Former India batsman and presently an analyst, Sanjay Manjrekar, on Monday opined on the debatable Mankind dismissal uring world cricket to start looking at batsman leaving the crease before the ball is bowled in a "negative way". Manjrekar's response came after veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik talked about this type of dismissal.

Karthik feels that it is unfair to negatively use the name 'Mankad' in terming this run-out dismissal especially when it is well within the rules of the cricket. And Manjrekar absolutely agrees with the Kolkata Knight Riders captain.

The discussion surrounding the dismissal has once again taken shape after Delhi Capitals cpach Ricky Ponting said in a recent interview that he would have a "hard conversation" with R Ashwin over no mankading during his stint with the franchise. The Indian offie had mankaded Jos Buttler during an IPL game in 2019 leaving the whole cricket fraternity divided.

Karthik suggested that the TV umpire, like in case of a no ball for a bowler, should check whether a batsman is backing up too far and if so then that particular run should be disallowed.

"If this is done just like a run out consistently, then obviously the batsmen will be even more careful and stop doing it. But because it is not encouraged and looked at in a negative way, and people are doubted morally, the bowlers, the captains and the teams are scared of doing it more for the repercussions that anything else," he told CricketNext. "Now there is technology for checking no balls.

So use the camera, check if the non-striker leaves the crease early. Every time a batsman backs up early, all runs should be disallowed.

Only a wicket should stand."

Taking to social media, Manjrekar wrote: "Agree 100%. Also, let's start a trend of looking at batsmen leaving the crease before ball is released in a negative way."

Meanwhile, Ashwin responded to Karthik's opinion saying, "Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsman gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that 'the bowlers will get smacked today."

