'Start fresh': Former India cricketer advises Delhi Capitals after humiliating loss against RCB

New Delhi:

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals sustained a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 39 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and coming in to bat first, Delhi hoped for a good showing with the bat.

However, the brilliance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood saw the hosts reduced to a score of 9-6 within the first seven overs of the game. Completely dismantling the batting attack, RCB limited DC to a meagre total of 75 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, the defending champions chased down the target in 6.3 overs, winning the game by nine wickets. Taking a huge hit to their net run rate, former India cricketer Piyush Chawla had some words of wisdom for the struggling Capitals side.

"Not the time to panic. here will be some panic around for sure, knowing the history of Delhi Capitals. But that's not the right time [for it] now. They need to sit together, discuss about it, and they have to start fresh - because they started off pretty well in the tournament, and it's not like in three weeks, the team has changed or the way of playing has changed,” Chawla said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

Chawla advised Capitals to move on from the loss

Furthermore, Chawla talked about how the two points could come to haunt the side in the latter stages of the tournament, and they should keep their head down and focus on winning as many matches as they can in hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

"Later, in the business end of the tournament, when they look back at it, those two points will definitely come to haunt them if they are not qualifying [for the playoffs]. So right now is the time [when] they just have to forget everything and move on, start playing some positive cricket, and just make sure there's a very positive environment in the dressing room because that plays a huge role,” he added.

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