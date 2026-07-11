Star West Indies cricketer quietly announced ODI retirement as head coach Daren Sammy reveals

New Delhi:

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder has quietly announced his retirement from ODI cricket, as head coach Daren Sammy revealed. He confirmed that the all-rounder is still in contention to play Tests, but also wants to focus on franchise cricket.

“Yes, Jason is still in the mix for Tests. I know he's retired from ODI cricket. He has spoken about his interest, but obviously you know he's a franchise player as well. So, it's us talking about, you know, availability, where he fits, but yeah, he's made it clear that he's still interested in Test cricket,” Sammy told Wisden.

More to follow..