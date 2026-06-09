June 9, 2026
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  4. Star pacer replaced Mohammed Siraj in India's T20I squad for Ireland, England tour; Check details

Star pacer replaced Mohammed Siraj in India's T20I squad for Ireland, England tour; Check details

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced that star pacer Prasidh Krishna will be replacing Mohammed Siraj in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England.

Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to tour Ireland and England for a multi-format white-ball series. It is worth noting that India will face Ireland across two T20I matches, whereas India and England will take on each other across five T20Is and three ODI matches subsequently. 

Recently, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had come forward and announced the squads for the upcoming T20I series, and with the series on the horizon, the board has made a change to the squad, as star pacer Prasidh Krishna has replaced Mohammed Siraj in the squad. 

Notably, Siraj has been removed from the squad as a precautionary measure and to better manage his workload. “Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season,” the BCCI said in a statement..

Also Read: Manav Suthar opens up after MOTM performance in only Test win against Afghanistan

India to kick off Ireland tour on June 26

Speaking of the schedule of the upcoming overseas tour, India will take on Ireland across two T20I matches. The two sides will meet at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, for the matches, and the games will be held on June 26 and 28. 

After the conclusion of the Ireland tour, India will be locking horns with England across five T20I matches. The two sides will meet at Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton for the five T20Is on July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11, respectively. 

Additionally, after the England T20Is, both sides will continue the series with three ODI matches. The teams will meet in Birmingham, Cardiff, and the Lord’s Cricket Ground across three ODIs on July 14, 16, and 19. 

India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Prasidh Krishna.

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma declared fully fit ahead of Afghanistan ODIs, set to feature for series opener

Hardik Pandya cleared to play in upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan amid fitness concerns

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes magnificent century, steadies India A's ship against Sri Lanka A

 

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Cricket India Cricket Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj
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