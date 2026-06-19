Star pacer added to India's squad for third ODI against Afghanistan; Check details

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced the addition of star pacer Harshit Rana to India’s ODI squad for the third and final game of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. It is worth noting that Harshit Rana has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE (Centre of Excellence) and will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming game.

It is interesting to note that Harshit Rana injured his knee in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026. He was ruled out of the tournament after injuring himself in the warm-up match against South Africa and has been out of contention for selection ever since.

Due to his injury, he missed the IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders as well. Coming back after a lengthy lay-off, it could be interesting to see how Harshit Rana could fare in his comeback game.

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India look to clean sweep Afghanistan

Speaking of the series between India and Afghanistan, the Indian team has been extremely dominant. With two matches played already, the Men in Blue have won both games and have already clinched the series. India performed exceptionally in the first two games of the series and will hope for another good showing in the final ODI.

For the third game of the series, India will meet Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 20. While the Men in Blue will look to clean sweep Afghanistan, the visitors will hope for a consolation victory.

Furthermore, with the addition of Harshit Rana to the squad, the squad will have received a massive boost, and many would be looking forward to the performance of Rana in the clash and whether the all-rounder could become one to watch out for the visitors in Chennai.

Updated squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana

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