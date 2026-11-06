Star New Zealand batter ruled out of remaining ODIs vs India; Matt Henry gets medical clearance

Wellington:

Star New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India after sustaining a concussion in a training-ground collision. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that he will no longer take part in the series, with Nick Kelly brought into the group earlier than initially planned. He was originally named for the fourth and fifth matches, but will now link up with the ODI team in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Conway’s picked up the concussion during fielding practice on the eve of the opening ODI in Auckland on Wednesday. He collided with pacer Matt Henry and it resulted in both players missing the marquee series opener, which India won by five wickets following a stunning batting show from Virat Kohli and a spectacular bowling attack.

Ahead of the second ODI, Henry has received medical clearance to return to selection. Medical assessments have confirmed that Henry had not suffered a concussion, which allows him to rejoin the selection pool.

Changes in New Zealand A team

Kelly’s promotion to the senior side has also triggered a reshuffle in the New Zealand A setup. Auckland batter Dale Phillips has now been called up to replace Kelly for the third unofficial Test against India A, which is scheduled to begin in Lincoln on Saturday, November 7.

The A side has also been forced to make adjustments because of injuries to three pace bowlers. Simon Keene, Ben Lister and Fraser Sheat have all been ruled out, leaving the team to reassess its bowling resources before the upcoming fixture.

Keene and Sheat, who have collected six wickets apiece, are among the leading wicket-takers in the series. Their tally puts them level with Zak Gibson and India's Auqib Nabi. As per latest development, both injured bowlers are expected to resume playing for their respective domestic sides within the next three to four weeks.

On the other hand, Tim Robinson will also continue with the A squad following Henry Nicholls' inclusion in the senior ODI setup last week. The changes leave New Zealand managing commitments across both squads as the ODI series and unofficial Test contest continue.

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