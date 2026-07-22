Star India cricketer pens new deal with county team after constant ignorance from Indian management

London:

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has signed a deal with Yorkshire after being left out of India’s playing XI during the recent ODI series in England and also being dropped for the three-match T20Is vs Zimbabwe. The wrist-spinner has signed as an overseas player for the County Championship side and will join the club’s campaign across two phases.

He is also set to feature in five One Day Cup matches before returning in September for three of Yorkshire’s final four County Championship fixtures.

Notably, Kuldeep is expected to make his first appearance for Yorkshire in Friday’s 50-over match against Glamorgan at Neath. The move provides the 31-year-old with an opportunity for regular cricket after a difficult ODI series in England, where India lost 1-2 and did not select him in any of the three games.

The decision to keep Kuldeep out of the XI attracted criticism from several former cricketers and pundits, particularly as India opted for a pace-heavy attack in the final ODI despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. It resulted in India conceding 387 runs while bowling first and eventually suffered a 27-run defeat.

Now, with senior players being rested for India’s T20I assignment in Zimbabwe, Kuldeep will use the Yorkshire opportunity to remain match-ready. His initial county stint will also serve as preparation before joining India’s squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August.

Kuldeep reflects on joining Yorkshire

After the Sri Lanka series, the spinner will return to Headingley for Yorkshire’s final County Championship matches of the season. Kuldeep expressed his excitement about joining the club and playing in English conditions.

“I'm really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a Club with Yorkshire's proud history,” Kuldeep said in an official statement.

“I've always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team and I'm looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley,” he added.

Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton, said the club expects Kuldeep’s experience and left-arm wrist spin to strengthen the squad during the closing stages of the season.

"Kuldeep is an accomplished, international quality player who will add incredible strength to our lineup for these blocks of fixtures," said Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's General Manager of Cricket. "Given the dry summer we've experienced, we expect spin to play an important role during the closing stages of the season. Kuldeep gives us another dimension with his left-arm wrist spin and brings a wealth of experience at the highest level.

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