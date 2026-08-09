Star India batter touted as replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Test series | Reports

New Delhi:

The stage is set for an upcoming two-game Test series between India and Sri Lanka. The two sides will meet for the first Test at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th; furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23rd.

It is worth noting that with the series right around the corner, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and revealed that star batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming two-game series due to injury.

With the series all set to begin from August 15th, reports have emerged stating that star batter Sarfaraz Khan is being touted as the front-runner to replace Sai Sudharsan in India’s squad for the series.

It is interesting to note that Sudharsan had been undergoing batting and fielding drills at the BCCI CoE (Centre of Excellence) as he underwent rehab in Bengaluru. However, he was unable to recover in time, which saw him ruled out of the first Test of the series, and with no updates on the timeframe of his return for the second Test of the series.

India hope to put in good showing against Sri Lanka

Speaking of the upcoming series between India and Sri Lanka, it is worth noting that the two-game affair will be extremely crucial for the Indian team. The Shubman Gill-led side is still in contention to reach the WTC final. It is worth noting that the side needs to win their next six out of nine matches of they are looking to stay in contention to reach the final.

The Indian team will look to put their best foot forward in the series and register two wins in a row. The team has been hit with an array of injuries. With Sai Sudharsan ruled out, it worth noting that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury as well. Furthermore, skipper Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury on his right ring finger ahead of the three-day tour game, which saw him miss the practice game as well.

Also Read:

Charith Asalanka and Eshan Malinga propel Galle Gallants to maiden LPL title