Star India batter named ICC’s Player of the Month for February India opener Shubman Gill has been named as ICC's Player of the Month for February. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the three-match ODI series against England and scored a century against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill was stunning with the bat in February 2025. He scored 259 runs in the three-match ODI series against England, which included one century and a couple of half-centuries. He eventually finished the series as its leading run-scorer as India sealed the series 3-0. The terrific performances against England also gave him the necessary confidence to do well in the Champions Trophy.

Against Bangladesh, the 25-year-old scored a brilliant century while Gill made 46 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan. Courtesy of his such consistency, the cricketer also moved to the top of the batter’s ranking, surpassing Babar Azam. His performance was eventually rewarded as Gill was named ICC’s Player of the Month for February.

After being crowned the winner, Gill noted that it was important for him to do well and find the right momentum while leading up to the Champions Trophy. He added that nothing gives him more motivation than doing well for the nation.

“I am elated to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February. Nothing gives me more motivation than performing with the bat and winning matches for my country. The lead up to the Champions Trophy 2025 was very crucial and I am glad I was able to make the most out of it. It has been a phenomenal start to the year individually as well as for us as a unit. I am looking forward to an action-packed cricketing year ahead and hope to win many more matches for India,” Gill said as quoted by ICC.

Alana King wins women’s Player of the Month

Australia spinner Alana King has been adjudged the Player of the Month for February. She had an outstanding outing in the one-off Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which helped her earn the title.

“I was proud to have played a role in that success and will remember that series, in particular the Test match for a long time. There’s no bigger stage than an Ashes Test on the MCG and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it,” King said.